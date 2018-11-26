Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $111,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $134,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 157.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $17,989,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 12,400 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $585,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,453 shares of company stock valued at $19,107,379. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/meiji-yasuda-asset-management-co-ltd-has-5-99-million-holdings-in-charles-schwab-co-schw.html.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.