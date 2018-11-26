Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 810 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 747.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 156.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Allergan by 3,193.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Allergan in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allergan from $213.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

Shares of AGN opened at $153.61 on Monday. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/meiji-yasuda-asset-management-co-ltd-sells-810-shares-of-allergan-plc-agn.html.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.