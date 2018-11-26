Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 2,550 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 127,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 935.0% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 110,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $189.10 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $188.94 and a one year high of $275.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.46.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

