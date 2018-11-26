Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Iqvia by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Iqvia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 48,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Iqvia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

IQV opened at $117.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $91.57 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 221,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total transaction of $28,099,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 9,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $1,165,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,586 shares of company stock valued at $75,510,422. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Iqvia to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Iqvia from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Iqvia from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Iqvia to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/meiji-yasuda-life-insurance-co-decreases-holdings-in-iqvia-holdings-inc-iqv.html.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.