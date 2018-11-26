Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 1,010 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,826,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 195,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $555,610.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $449,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $80.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $83.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

