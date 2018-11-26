Metro (MRU) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Metro from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Metro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.29.

Shares of MRU opened at C$44.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60. Metro has a 52-week low of C$38.32 and a 52-week high of C$45.83.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Metro will post 3.16506557113573 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

