Michael Lawrence Derosa Sells 38,100 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 38,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $946,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 10,514 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $266,740.18.

On Friday, November 16th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 35,590 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $876,581.70.

On Monday, November 19th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 118,126 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $2,879,911.88.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 55,476 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,308,678.84.

On Monday, November 12th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 46,185 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $1,121,371.80.

On Monday, October 15th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 20,015 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $513,184.60.

On Thursday, October 11th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 98,947 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $2,505,338.04.

On Monday, October 8th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 89,959 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $2,316,444.25.

On Thursday, October 4th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 27,450 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $771,345.00.

On Friday, September 21st, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 34,845 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $973,220.85.

Shares of TPIC opened at $25.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $881.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. TPI Composites Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.35 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $39.00 price target on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.61.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

