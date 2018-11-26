Minereum (MNE) Market Cap Reaches $49,035.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Minereum has a market cap of $49,035.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minereum has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00128667 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00189632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.09 or 0.07912554 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009163 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 4,453,627 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

