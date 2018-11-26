Miragen Therapeutics Inc (MGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.36.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, Director Thomas E. Hughes acquired 10,000 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $61,184.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 102.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 59,870 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 50,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 72.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 583,156 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $143,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGEN opened at $3.36 on Monday. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $103.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.09.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 316.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

