Mistras Group (MG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.43

Shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 1314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

MG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The stock has a market cap of $482.38 million, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $182.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth about $215,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group Company Profile (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

