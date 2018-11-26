Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) Earns “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup raised Mitchells & Butlers to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 264.44 ($3.46).

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 272.16 ($3.56) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 219.90 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 284.80 ($3.72).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc managed pubs and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates through Retail Operating Business and Property Business segments. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Oak Tree Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

