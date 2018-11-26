Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 394 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $50,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $54,723,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 23.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,419,000 after purchasing an additional 151,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,770,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $22,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,996,000 after purchasing an additional 117,686 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 23,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $5,052,835.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,583,182.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total transaction of $542,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $213.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.09 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.63.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

