Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 882,497 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $62,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,056,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4,846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 890,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 872,038 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,422,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,152,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,020,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 907.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 555,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,816,000 after purchasing an additional 500,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $108.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.66.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-trims-holdings-in-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.