MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,682 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 510,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,393,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 385,102 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,084.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after acquiring an additional 313,772 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,403,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 153,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 142,638 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on MKS Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $72.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $34,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

