MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 11,174 Shares of Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Gramercy Property Trust were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter worth $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust during the second quarter worth $200,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter worth $230,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Gramercy Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE GPT opened at $27.48 on Monday. Gramercy Property Trust has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $31.26.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

