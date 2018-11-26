Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,366 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morningstar set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $217.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,366 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/modera-wealth-management-llc-purchases-2366-shares-of-intel-co-intc.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.