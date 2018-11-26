Momo Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (MOMO)

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Momo in a report issued on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chan now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Momo’s FY2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOMO. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

MOMO stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Momo has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,750,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 112,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

