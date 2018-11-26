Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,983,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,219,000 after buying an additional 70,337 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 159,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $46.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

