Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Stake Lessened by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $1,529,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,381,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,253,000 after acquiring an additional 87,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,966.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

