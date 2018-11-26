Morneau Shepell (MSI) Given a C$28.50 Price Target at Laurentian

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) has been given a C$28.50 price target by equities research analysts at Laurentian in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report on Monday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.25.

Shares of TSE MSI traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$26.64. 99,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. Morneau Shepell has a twelve month low of C$21.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.17.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

