Mosaic Co (MOS) Position Cut by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises about 1.6% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 78,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 282,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $24,675,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Mosaic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Mosaic from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Mosaic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mosaic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

MOS opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

