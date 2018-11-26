Msci Inc (MSCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Msci from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Msci to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

NYSE MSCI opened at $149.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. Msci has a 12 month low of $124.08 and a 12 month high of $184.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.91 million. Msci had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 29.87%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Msci will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,714,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,701,000 after acquiring an additional 976,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Msci by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,068,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,685,000 after acquiring an additional 938,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,737,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,512,000 after acquiring an additional 702,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Msci by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,265,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,540,000 after acquiring an additional 382,115 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth $62,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

