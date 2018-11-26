MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,775 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in MSG Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,411,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in MSG Networks by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MSG Networks by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 144,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,977,000 after purchasing an additional 155,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on MSG Networks to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $26.49 on Monday. MSG Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

