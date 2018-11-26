MTS Systems (MTSC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.12 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded MTS Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised MTS Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $70.00 price target on MTS Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:MTSC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 74,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,238. MTS Systems has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $855.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

