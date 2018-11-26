Multi-Color Co. (LABL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Multi-Color in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LABL opened at $44.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. Multi-Color has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.46 million. Multi-Color had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Multi-Color will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Multi-Color’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 25,000 shares of Multi-Color stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Multi-Color by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,322,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Multi-Color by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,662,000 after buying an additional 83,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Multi-Color by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,294,000 after buying an additional 163,494 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Multi-Color by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,004,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,970,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Multi-Color by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,948,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

