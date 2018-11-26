Mymetics (MYMX) & Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Financial Contrast

Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Mymetics has a beta of -4.62, meaning that its share price is 562% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mymetics and Aptose Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Mymetics.

Profitability

This table compares Mymetics and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mymetics -355.47% N/A -55.35% Aptose Biosciences N/A -186.74% -161.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mymetics and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mymetics $1.71 million 10.66 -$4.64 million N/A N/A Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$11.66 million ($0.52) -4.23

Mymetics has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Mymetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Mymetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

