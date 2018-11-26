Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 854,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $31,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,083,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,192,000 after purchasing an additional 691,243 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,376,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth about $14,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.51. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.20 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

