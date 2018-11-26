MyWish 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $478.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $490,729.00 and approximately $478.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One MyWish token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.03115442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00129944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00187996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $319.20 or 0.08519493 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish launched on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,554,045 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

