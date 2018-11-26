National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Receives $39.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

NBHC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. National Bank has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $148,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,653. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,480,000 after acquiring an additional 494,832 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in National Bank by 160.4% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 481,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 296,369 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in National Bank during the third quarter valued at $9,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Bank by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 123,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in National Bank by 64.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 257,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 100,606 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

