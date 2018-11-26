National Bank of Canada’s (NTIOF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.32. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $53.84.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

