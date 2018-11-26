National Grid plc (NG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 913.07 ($11.93).

NG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 865 ($11.30) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 961 ($12.56) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 847 ($11.07) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 829 ($10.83) on Monday. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 733 ($9.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,097 ($14.33).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 16.08 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.92%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

