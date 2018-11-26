National HealthCare Co. (NHC) Shares Sold by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,409,000 after purchasing an additional 73,614 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $80.76 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

In other National HealthCare news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 5,257 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $426,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,159.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,877 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $150,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,211 over the last three months.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company's skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

