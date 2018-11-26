National Instruments Corp (NATI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Instruments were worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 77,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 74,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, COO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,026,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,791,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,174,554.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,596. 7.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NATI stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $346.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.65 million. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

