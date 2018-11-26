Nebula AI One Day Trading Volume Tops $548.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io and IDEX. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $548.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.02908083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026130 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00128709 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00187884 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.32 or 0.08572886 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI’s launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,770,681,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,684,117 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

