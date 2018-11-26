Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Receives $89.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.75.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $54.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $103.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.79. 45,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,900. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 2.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 15,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $586,219.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $249,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,113 shares of company stock worth $2,447,915 over the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,705,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,776 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,560,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,512,000 after purchasing an additional 845,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,922,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,525,000 after acquiring an additional 660,907 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

