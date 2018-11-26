Network Token (NTWK) Price Hits $0.0012

Network Token (CURRENCY:NTWK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Network Token has traded flat against the dollar. Network Token has a total market capitalization of $19,418.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Network Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.26 or 0.03006589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00129493 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00188557 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.09 or 0.08549729 BTC.

Network Token Token Profile

Network Token’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Network Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,830,652 tokens. Network Token’s official Twitter account is @NetworkToken. The official website for Network Token is www.networktoken.io.

Network Token Token Trading

Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.