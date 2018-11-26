Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (HAL) Stock Price

Media stories about Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of HAL stock opened at C$15.45 on Monday. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf has a 12 month low of C$14.59 and a 12 month high of C$17.00.

