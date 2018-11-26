Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,550,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $31,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000.

Several brokerages have commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.55. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $2,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

