NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Stake Boosted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 23.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 7,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $1,323,838.70. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 98,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,141,796.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,941 shares of company stock worth $12,375,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $177.33 on Monday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $145.10 and a 1 year high of $183.65. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.27%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

