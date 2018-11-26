Niobium Coin Trading Down 48.3% This Week (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00001353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 48.3% against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $3,539.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00026791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00129302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00191187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.70 or 0.08157118 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028089 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,307,740 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.