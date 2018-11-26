Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,760,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,383 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $117,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NBL stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 6th. TD Securities set a $43.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

