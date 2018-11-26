Norinchukin Bank The Has $690,000 Stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 2,443.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 1,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of Zions Bancorp stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. Zions Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other news, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $66,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

