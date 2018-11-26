Norinchukin Bank The Has $759,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,144,000 after buying an additional 683,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,672,000 after purchasing an additional 109,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,618,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,189 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1,563.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,452,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,991 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 43.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 890,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $107.39 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 12-month low of $91.10 and a 12-month high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

In related news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $872,261.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,206.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $1,109,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

