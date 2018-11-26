Northeast Investment Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,920 shares in the last quarter. Pension Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $58,265,568,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,580,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,004,000 after acquiring an additional 359,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,024,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 252,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,355,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $144.39 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $137.80 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

