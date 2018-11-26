Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Holdings in Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 702.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, insider Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $26,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 61,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,669,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,698 shares of company stock worth $5,639,536.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.35 on Monday. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 158.23% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/northern-trust-corp-acquires-new-holdings-in-dropbox-inc-dbx.html.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.