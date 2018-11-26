Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Gerdau SA (GGB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of Gerdau worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gerdau by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,990,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 113,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 111.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Gerdau by 288.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,338,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 994,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gerdau by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,417,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,615 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 64.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,630,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.19. Gerdau SA has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

