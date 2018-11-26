Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,031 Shares of BSB Bancorp Inc (BLMT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,195 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BSB Bancorp were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BSB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BSB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BSB Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BSB Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BSB Bancorp by 826.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMT opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.53. BSB Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $36.50.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.85%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded BSB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

BSB Bancorp Profile

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

