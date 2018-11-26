Northland Securities Reiterates Corporate Rating for Savannah Resources (SAV)

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAV. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Northland Capital Partners reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 23.53 ($0.31).

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

Shares of LON SAV opened at GBX 6.15 ($0.08) on Monday. Savannah Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.92 ($0.09).

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.