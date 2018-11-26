NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH.UN) PT Set at C$11.25 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.25 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NWH.UN opened at C$10.65 on Friday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.34 and a 1 year high of C$11.70.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

