Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 22000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($0.57) million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/norvista-capital-nvv-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-08.html.

Norvista Capital Company Profile (CVE:NVV)

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and molybdenum located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Norvista Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norvista Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.